CPI inflation at 5.8 percent in August

KARACHI: Annual consumer inflation clocked in at 5.8 percent in August, barely changed from the July’s reading, but it was still high compared to 3.4 percent recorded in August last year, official data showed on Monday.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said consumer price inflation inched up 0.2 percent in August compared to an increase of 0.9 percent in the previous month and increase of 0.2 percent in August last year.

July’s consumer inflation reached almost four-year high of 5.8 percent as rupee depreciation pushed prices up in the market reliant on oil and food imports.

In August, prices of food items that increased month-on-month included tomatoes (47.59pc), onion (25.95pc), potatoes (6.84pc), besan (1.43pc), meat (1.42pc), gur (1.32pc), sugar (0.92pc), rice (0.91pc), honey (0.86pc), readymade food (0.60pc), jam tomato ketchup and pickles (0.55pc) and spices (0.53pc).

Prices of non-food items that saw rise in prices in August over a month earlier included motor vehicles (2.41pc), recreation and culture (1.91pc), motor fuel (1.43pc), utensils (1.21pc), construction items (1.10pc), motor vehicle accessories (0.92pc), plastic products (0.85pc), kerosene oil (0.74pc), medical equipment (0.72pc), household equipment (0.69pc), medical tests (0.66pc), washing soaps and detergents (0.60pc), cosmetics (0.58pc),

construction wage rates (0.58pc) and transport services (0.53pc).

In August, prices of chicken fell 20.11 percent month-on-month, followed by betel leaves and nuts (4.59pc), fresh vegetables (3.46pc), fresh fruits (3.02pc), eggs (2.39pc), gram whole (0.82pc), pulse moong (0.14pc) and pulse mash (0.10pc).