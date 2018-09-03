Police foil marriage of underage children

MULTAN: Local police foiled an attempt to marry off a nine-year-old girl with a 15 year old boy in Luddan town of Vehari district late Saturday night. Bashir Ahmad a resident of Budh Ghulam had planned to marry off his nine-year-old stepdaughter A with the 15-year-old son of his cousin Kashif.

After receiving a complaint from residents in the area police raided the alleged wedding ceremony and arrested the girl’s stepfather, underage groom and his father. When officials arrived at the scene preparations for bride’s rukhsati were underway.

During interrogation Ahmad denied the whole thing stating that the event was an engagement ceremony for the two children and not a marriage ceremony.

DPO Nasir Aziz maintained that strict legal action will be taken against those responsible after investigations.