Showcasing Pak history, culture: Peking University to organise show

BEIJING: Peking University, the oldest higher education institution in China, will organise an exhibition this month to provide a broad understanding of Pakistani society, history and culture, customs, literature, landscape and people among the Chinese students.

‘Although, most of the Chinese students know about the all-weather friendship between China and Pakistan but are not fully aware of Pakistani history, culture and people.

Through this exhibition, they will get an opportunity to have a glimpse of Pakistan through pictures, portraits and other related material, ‘Head of Urdu Department, Peking University, Ms Zhang Jiamei said in an interview here on Sunday.

The Head of Urdu Department along with some Chinese professors and scholars belonging to area study department of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) visited universities and archaeological sites in Pakistan early this year.

Sharing history and background of Urdu learning in China, Zhang Jiamei, who has adopted a Pakistani name Tahira told APP that the Urdu department was established in Peking University in 1954 to teach Urdu to those Chinese diplomats who were supposed to serve in Pakistan.

For this purpose, teachers were employed from Pakistan and they taught Urdu to the Chinese students.

Later, one of the students from Urdu Department of Peking University became the ambassador of China in Pakistan, she added.

She informed the students have been regularly enrolled in the Urdu department since 1985, adding around 10 students are offered admission in the department after every three years.

Ms Zhang said around three per cent of the rolled out students join Urdu-related professions especially teaching while some opt for the foreign ministry or publishing houses.

About the number of current students, she said at present 10 students are studying Urdu in the department and they will complete their term in 2019, adding as many as 25 students have completed their three-year degree in the Urdu department since 2010. Along with Ms Zhang, two more teachers are the faculty members of the Urdu department of the university while a Pakistani teacher is associated with the teaching to students of short-courses.

‘We also invite Pakistani scholars and professionals to visit the university and give lectures to our students about history, culture and latest information,’ she said and adding, some Chinese experts are also invited to share their knowledge with the students.