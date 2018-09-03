Mon September 03, 2018
National

September 3, 2018

Seminar on Rahman Baba on September 7

PESHAWAR: The Cultural Centre of the Islamic Republic of Iran will arrange a seminar on September 7 on the great Pashto mystic poet Rahman Baba.

According to a press release, the event will be held at the Imam Khomeini Hall of the centre in collaboration with the Rahman Adabi Jirga.

The speakers will read out papers on the great sufi poet whose shrine is at Hazarkhwani village, on the outskirts of Peshawar. Rahman Baba’s inspiration from the Hafiz Sheraz is obvious from his poetry. The Khana Farhang-e-Islami Jamhoori Iran has been arranging an annual function for Rahman Baba for the last two decades.

