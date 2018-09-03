Farmers seek help as pigs destroy groundnut crop in Karak

KARAK: The famers here complained that pigs attacked their groundnut crop and inflicted heavy loss on them, asking the government to help them deal with the wild animals.

The demand came at a meeting of farmers with their representative Muhammad Iqbal Khattak in the chair.

The famers came from Sabirabad, Deli Mela, Shanki Banda, Dhand Eidalkhel, Lakhani, Walay Bands and Dora Algada attended the meeting. They complained that a large number of pigs entered the hilly areas of the district and played havoc with the standing crops of groundnut.

The farmers pointed out that the pigs attacked the crops at night. They said that groundnut was a cash crop and the whole year they worked hard to get a good yield.

The famers complained the wild animals also attacked human beings and had injured many people. They said they had formed groups of armed youth in respective areas to cope with the pigs.