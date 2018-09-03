Heart diseases on rise in Lower Dir: cardiologist

TIMERGARA: The numbers of patients with cardiac diseases have been increasing in Lower Dir district, a cardiologist said on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, Dr Ikramullah, district cardiologist and in-charge cardiology B-ward at DHQ hospital Timergara, said that facilities and accommodation for patients with cardiac diseases were not sufficient at the hospital.

“Cardiology B-ward consists of only 9 beds and we need more than 50 beds to cope with the situation,” Dr Ikramullah said.

He added that cardiac patients from Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bajaur tribal district and a great number of Afghan nationals visit DHQ Timergara on a daily basis.

“But the hospital lacks both the facilities and accommodation. We need monitor and fluoroscope machines for the hospital on emergency basis so that we do not need to refer heart patients to hospitals in Peshawar because sometimes patients die on the way to Peshawar. “Eating excessive meat in food and doing no exercise are the main causes of suffering from heart related diseases,” Dr Ikramullah said.

Mentioning other causes of heart diseases, he said that excessive use of drugs and alcohol, high blood pressure, using imbalanced diet and obesity were among the main causes for heart diseases.

