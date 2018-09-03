Mon September 03, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2018

Govt asked to develop lake in Upper Dir

DIR: The beautiful ‘Shandoor Lake’, an unexplored tourist spot, needs to be developed to promote tourism in Upper Dir.

The Shandoor Lake is situated near the scenic and picturesque valley of Kumrat and it can be a good addition to the beauty of the valley if it is developed as a tourist spot.

The tourists would visit and enjoy the beauty of Shandoor Lake and Kumrat valley.

The Shandoor Lake is situated on the peak of a lush green mountain towards North-East from Byar. It is situated at an altitude of the 9,720 feet from sea level.

The bluish clean water of Shandoor Lake and view of the adjacent mountain in the lake’s water create a glamorous and attractive scene.

There are also forests of the precious deodar trees and also a number of various colours of beautiful wildflowers around the lake.

The members of local hiking team, who visited the lake, declared it a good track for hiking.

Team leader of the team, Arshad Ghafoor, said that they visited the Shandoor Lake and found it a beautiful place.

He said the route to Shandoor Lake was a good and perfect track for hiking.

He added the place could be developed if the Tourism Department made efforts.

Arshad Ghafoor said the local people were very kind and hospitable. They provided free rooms and other things. He said the best time to visit Shandoor Lake was from May to August because after that the residents left their houses [Banda Jaats].

Banda Jaats are temporary houses, which have been made by the local people atop mountains to live there in the summer. And before the start of winter, these houses are vacated.

The people of Upper Dir asked the Tourism Department to make roads and provide facilities to the tourists so that they could enjoy the beauty of this place.

