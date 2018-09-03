198 points set-up to distribute saplings, says Adviser to PM

CHITRAL: Special Adviser to Prime Minister on Environment Malik Amin Aslam on Sunday said that 198 points had been established in the country to give free trees saplings to the people to combat the environmental problems.

He was speaking at a seminar organized by a nongovernmental organisation ‘MARSO’ here in connection with the “Plant for Pakistan” campaign.

Malik Amin Aslam, who was the chief guest at the event, said that people should plant more trees to make the drive a success and to fight back the environmental problems Pakistan is facing.

He added that with the collaboration of Ministry of Climate Change sprouts would be planted in big and small cities of the country.

The special adviser to premier maintained that it was the dire need of the hour to plant more and more trees in the country.