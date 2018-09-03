Tree plantation drive carried out across KP

PESHAWAR: The tree plantation campaign was launched across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday as part of 10 billion tree drive announced by the federal government.

Majority of the public sector educational institutions in the provincial capital remained opened on Sunday and the students and teachers took part in the tree plantation campaign.

Commissioner Shahab Ali Shah opened the campaign by planting a sapling at Shaheed Hasnain Sharif Government Higher Secondary School No 1, Peshawar City.

At the University of Peshawar, senior officials of the district administration joined hands with the university officials to kick off the plantation drive. They planted saplings at different lawns and other places in the university to formally launch the campaign.

Almost all educational institutions remained open and different activities pertaining to tree plantation took place there. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has been very keen on the plantation of trees in the province and the country.

During its five-year previous rule in the province, a record number of trees were planted in the province under ‘Billion Tree Tsunami’ project.

The federal government announced to plant 10 million trees in the country.

At the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar, its chairman Dr Fazlur Rahman along with other staff members and students of different institutions planted saplings to conduct the drive.

The district administration in Peshawar has planned plantation initiative in collaboration with the Forest Department after the federal government announced that September 2 would be celebrated as “green day.”

In order to achieve plantation of 200,000 plants, meetings were conducted at DC Office Peshawar under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh.

Targets were assigned to the Forest, Education, Revenue, Agriculture, Irrigation, Livestock and other departments of the provincial capital.

About 1,500 scouts also joined hands with the government and the citizens to take part in the plantation campaign.

KARAK: The tree plantation campaign was carried out in the district under the aegis of a welfare organisation Sheen Zarghoon here on Sunday.

Forest Officer Shakeel Khan and Sub-Divisional Forest Officer Jamsher Khan along with the members of the organisation jointly launched the trees plantation campaign.

Saplings of different species were planted in Latambar, Kamali Banda, Sharifwala and other areas.

Meanwhile, teachers and students from government and private educational institutions also took part in the plantation campaign.

LAKKI MARWAT: Bannu divisional commissioner Syed Abdul Jabbar inaugurated a massive tree plantation activity under district administration’s ‘Green Lakki Marwat’ initiative by planting saplings at a plantation site of forest department in Marmandi Azeem locality of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabir Afridi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Roohul Amin, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Shayan Ali Jawa, DFO Lateef Khan, SDFO Ahmad Bilal Sikandar and officials of line departments were also present.

Hundreds of students, boy scouts, teachers, scout leaders, volunteers, employees of forest department and people from different walks of life participated in massive plantation drive and sowed around 20000 saplings.

MARDAN: Commissioner Mardan division Abdul Ghafoor Baig formally launched the drive by planting a sapling at his office.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Zahir Shah Toru, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Mahsud, and other officials were also present.

KALAYA: Orakzai Deputy Commissioner Khalid kicked off “Plant for Pakistan” campaign by planting a tree in Babar Mela in Orakzai tribal district.

Assistant Commissioner Haider Hussain, tribal elders and students also participated in the campaign. Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Iqbal said that 40,000 saplings would be planted under the drive in the area.

KHAR: Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Hayat Ali launched tree plantation drive in the Bajaur tribal district.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Hayat Ali said that during the campaign, 10,000 saplings would be planted across the district.

HANGU: Commandant Police Training Centre Deputy Inspector General Dr Masood Saleem launched “Plant

for Pakistan” campaign in Hangu.

Dr Masood Saleem kicked off the campaign by planting a tree at Police Training Centre. Male and female police trainees also participated in the plantation drive.

MINGORA: The campaign was carried out in Swat by planting 3000 pine saplings in various areas of the district on Sunday.

A ceremony was held on the importance of tree plantation and healthy environment in Swat district, attended by Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Fazal Hakim Khan, Forest Department officials and locals.

MANSEHRA: Students from various schools planted over 3000 saplings in Oghi.

“We have planned to plant over 20,000 saplings in Oghi tehsil under the Plant for Pakistan and involve people from different segments of society including students,” Saeed Wazir, the sub-divisional officer Agror Tanawal forest division, told a gathering held in Oghi.

NOWSHERA: A walk and a seminar were organized here on Sunday in connection with the Prime Minister’s Plant for Pakistan campaign.

Members of civil society, teachers, students and people from other walks of life attended the walk aimed at creating awareness environment changes and advantages of the tree plantation.

A seminar was also organised to highlight the importance of the day.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Khan and others urged the people to play their role to make Pakistan clean and green.

BATKHELA: Forest department Malakand held an event in connection with “Plant for Pakistan” campaign in Dargai.

Member National Assembly Junaid Akbar and Deputy Commissioner and Commandant Malakand Levies Shahid Mahmood addressed the gathering held at Post Graduate College, Dargai.

GHALLANAI: Deputy Commissioner of the Mohmand tribal district Mohammad Wasif said thousand s of saplings would be planted during the tree plantation campaign.

He was addressing a gathering after planting a tree in Ghallanai Higher Secondary School.

The official urged the people and the Forest Department officials to plant more and more saplings for making the district greener.