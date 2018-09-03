8 injured as Indian troops open fire at protesters in IHK

ISLAMABAD: In Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), at least eight people were injured when Indian troops and police personnel showered pellets and bullets on protesters in Shopian district, on Sunday.According to Kashmir Media Service, Anti-India protests were held after Indian forces’ personnel cordoned off Laddi Imam Sahib village of the district and started a search operation. The people from the village and adjoining areas took to streets against the cordon and search operation and pelted the troops with stones.

The troops used teargas shells and fired pellets and bullets on the protesters injuring at least eight protesters. Three persons with pellet wounds were moved to Zainpora Hospital, while two with pellet injuries in eyes were brought to Shopian District Hospital. They were, later, referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment.