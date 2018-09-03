Mon September 03, 2018
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit

Off to a bumpy start

Public projects

The exiled

Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report

Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’

100-day plan is primary target: Imran

Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

Top Story

September 3, 2018

RTS didn’t crash during election 2018: Nadra chief

LAHORE: National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Chairman Usman Yousaf Sunday once again made it clear that the Result Transmission System (RTS) had not crashed on the July-25 election night.

Talking to the media after holding a meeting with representatives of Pakhtun delegation at Nadra headquarters in Jauhar Town here, he said he had listened to the problems being faced by people in acquiring the computerised national identity cards (CNICs). He said to address such complaints, four special desks had been set up at Nadra offices, which would work round-the-clock.

Pakhtuns also staged another demonstration at Nadra headquarters over delay in the process of issuance of CNICs. They alleged that their CNICs were being blocked without any prior warning. The Nadra chairman reassured Pakhtuns’ representatives of solving their issues on priority basis. “We [NADRA officials] received secret tip-off about Afghans clandestinely showing Pakistani citizens as their brothers and sisters. A thorough probe into this matter had been initiated,” he told reporters. About the use of RTS in by-polls, Yousaf replied he was unaware whether RTS would be used in the polls or not. He said, “Voting system for overseas Pakistanis has been made by Nadra.”

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha

As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis

Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

