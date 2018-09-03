Team formed to investigate Sharjeel’s case

KARACHI: An investigation team was formed on Sunday to probe the discovery of liquor bottles from the room of a hospital where Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon was under treatment.

DIG South said that it was clear through video clips as to who brought the liquor bottles in the hospital room.

A day earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar paid a surprise visit to the hospital in Karachi’s Clifton vicinity. During his visit, the top judge discovered alcohol bottles, drugs, and cigarettes in Memon’s room.

In a notification issued earlier, Additional IG Karachi Dr Amir Shaikh nominated DIG South Javaid Alam Odho as the head of the probe committee. SSP Investigation South Abdullah Jan and SSP Investigation East Shabir Memon are also part of the team.

In the First Information Report (FIR) lodged 11 hours after the alcohol bottles were discovered, Memon along with the police officers on duty at the hospital was given a clean chit in the case.

Charges were, however, levelled against Shakar Din, Muhammad Jam, and Muhammad Mushtaq. The three men were sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand. Assistant Superintendent Jail Mujahid Khan, who was the officer-on-duty during Justice Nisar’s surprise visit to the hospital, was made party to the case.

Following the raid and examination, Memon was shifted to Central Prison, Karachi. His blood samples were also taken, while the room was sealed.

The CJP, while responding to a question about his visit, said that he went ‘to a sub-jail not a hospital’.

While speaking to the media on the same day, SSP South Police Omar Shahid Hamid said a lab test will be conducted of the alcohol bottles found from Memon’s room.

“If a facility is declared a sub-jail then its responsibility lies with the police, however, an inquiry will also be conducted against hospital administration,” said SSP Hamid.