Presidential election: Opposition still in disarray

ISLAMABAD: The senior leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) agreed not to withdraw Maulana Fazlur Rehman from the presidential election.

The decision was made in a meeting held at the PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif’s Model Town residence.

In a press conference held after the meeting, Fazl urged the Pakistan People’s Party to agree on the decision made by the joint opposition parties over his name for the slot as by not withdrawing its candidate the party is providing an opportunity to the PTI.

He said that by not withdrawing its candidate, PPP is giving the opportunity to PTI to have its president, adding that it paved way for Imran Khan to become prime minister by not voting in the leader of the house election.

In the meeting, Fazl and Shahbaz discussed future strategy regarding the upcoming presidential elections.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Akram Khan Durrani accompanied the JUI-F chief, while PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and others were present in the meeting.

Fazl said that he has been nominated as presidential candidate by all opposition parties except the PPP.

“We will try to have consensus over a joint opposition candidate,” he said.

The join opposition’s candidate said that he has cordial relation with the Pakistan People’s Party leader Asif Ali Zardari, and requested him to withdraw PPP candidate for the unity of opposition parties.

“PPP should accept opposition’s candidate today to express unity among them,” he said.

Hamza Shahbaz, the PML-N leader said that the opposition will put its maximum effort for success in the presidential election.

“We will also reach the political parties who have not agreed to support Fazl,” the PML-N leader said.

According to sources, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari is resolved to put across a strong case for the party’s nominee for opposition’s candidate for presidential election Aitzaz Ahsan.

The disagreement over presidential nominee among the opposition members is yet to reach a breakthrough as PPP continues to maintain that the party won’t take back Senator Ahsan’s nomination.

A PPP delegation campaigning for the presidential election reached Lahore earlier today.

The delegation comprises senior party members including former opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah, Aitzaz Ahsan, Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, and Qamar Zaman Kaira.

The delegation will hold meetings with PPP’s MNAs and leaders of other parties in Lahore. It will later meet political leaders in the federal capital.

The presidential election will be held on September 4. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has named Arif Alvi its candidate, while PPP’s candidate is Aitzaz Ahsan. Five parties of the opposition have selected JUI-F leader Fazlur Rehman as their candidate for the election.

A divide in the opposition has improved the probability of victory of PTI’s candidate.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said his party was ready to meet Nawaz Sharif to seek his party parliamentarians votes for its presidential candidate Aitzaz Ahsan.

While addressing a news conference in Lahore on Sunday Kaira said they wanted to meet Nawaz and were also ready to go to Adiala Jail to do so but could not. He added the reason behind cancelling the plan could not be disclosed.

According to Kaira, PPP was not in alliance with the opposition. He said they had only come together against rigging. However he was of the view that PML-N should vote in favour of their candidate.

Reiterating PPP’s stance on the presidential election Kaira said they wished the opposition would have fielded a joint candidate for the president’s slot. But, he added, now they were expecting Maulana Fazlur Rehman to withdraw and not to contest the polls. Nevertheless PPP would meet MNAs and MPAs on Sunday regarding presidential election, Kaira added.