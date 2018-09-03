Mon September 03, 2018
AFP
September 3, 2018

Mind the ‘black hole’, Bach warns Indonesia

JAKARTA: Indonesia needs to keep its momentum and not fall into a “black hole” after the Asian Games if it wants to host the 2032 Olympics, IOC chief Thomas Bach said on Sunday.

Bach said Indonesia had the right ingredients to host the world’s biggest multi-sports event, following President Joko Widodo’s surprise announcement of a bid.

The Southeast Asian country has defied expectations to hold a mainly smooth Asian Games, which has a bumper 17,000 athletes and officials, and 40 sports.

“With the success of this Asian Games Indonesia has laid a very solid foundation for such a candidature,” Bach, the International Olympic Committee president, said ahead of the closing ceremony.

The Asian Games is by far the biggest sports event held in Indonesia. The 2011 Southeast Games in the country were marked by corruption scandals, delays and two deaths in a stadium stampede.

But Bach said he was encouraged that Indonesia’s government would maintain enthusiasm after the Games, partly by encouraging more people to play sports.

He added that eSports, which debuted as a demonstration sport, had a number of “obstacles to be overcome” before it can be considered for the Olympics.

Bach is to open talks with North and South Korea about marching and competing together at the 2020 Tokyo Games, he said on Sunday.

Bach was speaking at the Asian Games, where the two Koreas paraded together at the opening ceremony and joined forces in competition for the second time this year, after the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

