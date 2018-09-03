Mon September 03, 2018
Sports

AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
September 3, 2018

Samiullah demands probe into Asian Games debacle

ISLAMABAD: Former Olympian and hockey legend Samiullah Khan Sunday stressed the need for staging sports revolution following Pakistan team’s pathetic show in the Asian Games, saying that hockey has been the worst hit as it “was dragged to a new low in recent years”.

Talking to ‘The News’ Sunday, Sami said it was shocking to see Pakistan losing to low ranked Japan and then getting beaten yet again by India for bronze medal position.

“This is the worst ever performance by national hockey team in recent years in Asian Games. I am surprised to see a highly-paid foreign coach running the team’s affairs in such a raw and untidy manner. Watching Pakistan losing to Japan and then to India was a pain taking affair. Winning against amateur hockey playing nations holds no importance. In Asia just five countries take hockey seriously. We ruled the world for years and years and now we are nowhere in Asia — thanks to total mismanagement.”

Sami added that he had yet to see positive results in international hockey in recent times.

“I have not seen a single positive result in hockey at Asian or at world level during the past few years. Pakistan hockey has been dragged to a new low in these years. No one cares about the improvement and this is evident from the fact that no attempt has been made to build future of the national game.”

The hockey legend said Pakistan team had hired a highly paid foreign coach and trainer. “Look at Indian hockey. The team has beaten Pakistan almost every time during the last three years. Indian team is being trained by a local coach. Foreign coach hardly matters when the federation has got real vision. Pakistan’s foreign coach and the federation are good for nothing.”

Samiullah, the linchpin of the Pakistan team in late seventies and early eighties, was also unhappy for overall performance of the Pakistan contingent. “It was possibly one of the worst overall performances Pakistan had displayed at the Asian level. Mere four bronze medals — no gold or even no silver medal — speak the volume of low performance.”

Pakistan won bronze each in squash, karate, athletics and kabaddi. The only silver lining that has appeared in the dark was Nargis who won bronze in karate thus giving a ray of hope to her colleagues and other female athletes back home.

“We have to look into the reason as why we have failed to repeat the overall performance that was there in 2010. Instead of improvement in recent times our performance has gone down,” he said. Sami called on staging sports revolution in the country.

“Now when a real sports icon Imran Khan is at the helm of affairs, I would request him for initiating sports revolution in the country at all levels to get better results in future. For that we have to look into the reasons of decline in all sports including hockey.”

The legendary player said he hardly knew about governmental grants for other Olympic sports but was well aware that hockey had been given enough money recently. “The hockey federation has been lucky enough to get things going financially during the last few years. Why the desired results are not there, we have to look into the reasons.”

