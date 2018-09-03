Mon September 03, 2018
World

September 3, 2018

Wajid highlights Quaid’s vision in London seminar

LONDON: Former Pakistan’s high commissioner to UK Wajid Shamsul Hasan highlighted the personality and vision of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during a lecture at a seminar on the life of Jinnah at the Pakistan High Commission the other day, says a press release.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to UK Sahibzada Ahemd Khan presided over the function. Other distinguished guests who spoke on the occasion were Sir William Blackburn, a former judge and President Pakistan Society Sheikh Shuja.

Wajid’s speech was anecdotal while Sir William Blackburn talked about Quaid’s life in London and also subsequent years he spent as a lawyer at the Inns. In his address the high commissioner underscored the problems the country is facing and urged the need for unity and harmony to overcome them.

