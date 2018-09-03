Wajid highlights Quaid’s vision in London seminar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Former Pakistan’s high commissioner to UK Wajid Shamsul Hasan highlighted the personality and vision of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during a lecture at a seminar on the life of Jinnah at the Pakistan High Commission the other day, says a press release.
Pakistan’s High Commissioner to UK Sahibzada Ahemd Khan presided over the function. Other distinguished guests who spoke on the occasion were Sir William Blackburn, a former judge and President Pakistan Society Sheikh Shuja.
Wajid’s speech was anecdotal while Sir William Blackburn talked about Quaid’s life in London and also subsequent years he spent as a lawyer at the Inns. In his address the high commissioner underscored the problems the country is facing and urged the need for unity and harmony to overcome them.
LONDON: Former Pakistan’s high commissioner to UK Wajid Shamsul Hasan highlighted the personality and vision of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during a lecture at a seminar on the life of Jinnah at the Pakistan High Commission the other day, says a press release.
Pakistan’s High Commissioner to UK Sahibzada Ahemd Khan presided over the function. Other distinguished guests who spoke on the occasion were Sir William Blackburn, a former judge and President Pakistan Society Sheikh Shuja.
Wajid’s speech was anecdotal while Sir William Blackburn talked about Quaid’s life in London and also subsequent years he spent as a lawyer at the Inns. In his address the high commissioner underscored the problems the country is facing and urged the need for unity and harmony to overcome them.
Comments