Land dispute: Cases registered against rivals

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police here on Sunday booked 300 members of the Miankhel tribe for blocking a road after an incident in which four men were injured and three stone-crushing machines burned down at the confluence of Draban and Frontier Region Shirani. Registering a case with the police, the members of Shirani tribe alleged that Miankhel tribesmen fired at them and injured three persons identified as Najeebullah, Nadim and Watan Jan. He alleged that the attackers also smashed down the windscreen of the ambulance taking the injured to the Civil Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan. Nasir Ali of the Miankhel tribe also got a case registered against the members of Shirani tribe. He told the police that members of the Shirani tribe attacked their three stone-crushing machines and burned them down. Nasir Ali said the attack inflicted a loss of Rs3.3 million on them. He said the attackers also damaged electronic devices, one generator, one tractor, eight motorcycled and a truck.