Call to build overhead bridge on National Highway

KARACHI: Showing their concerns over the shifting the location of a proposed overhead bridge on the National Highway, residents of a number of villages and residential societies of Malir have urged Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and other authorities to build it at its original location.

In a meeting, residents and social activists of Salar Goth, Ghulam Muhammad Goth, Gulshan-e-Yousaf, Siddiq Akbar Society, Malir Homes, Bilal Plaza, Magsi Goth and other neighborhoods gathered to discuss the shifting of the location of the proposed overhead bridge.

Participants appreciated the construction of the overhead bridge on the highway where there was heavy traffic round the clock in front of these localities. Also, students of two schools – Prince Ali Boy and Muhammadi – also face difficulty in crossing the highway. Participants said that the original location of the bridge was ideal because it was in front of over a dozen villages and residential projects. “Digging for the construction of the bridge had started, but suddenly the location of the overhead bridge was later changed to a place close to the two plazas where there is already an overhead bridge, a short distance from the Malir session courts,” said a community leader. “We will resist the relocation of the overhead bridge and urge the mayor Karachi, the DMC Malir chairman and other authorities to build it at its original location.”