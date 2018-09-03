126 doctors notified as health inspectors

SARGODHA: The Health Department has declared 126 doctors as health inspectors to improve facilities and ensure cleanliness in the health centres. The health inspectors had been allotted specific areas to ensure given targets and their daily activities report would also be furnished, District Health Officer Sohail Asghar Qazi said while talking here on Sunday. He added the district administration had also issued direction to the inspectors to perform their duties with honesty and dedication. He said that current weather was supportive for dengue growth and precautionary measures were also being taken to avoid its spread.

28 criminals held: Police have arrested 28 accused involved in robbery, dacoity and theft incidents besides recovering three vehicles, 17 motorcycles, cattle and cash. The police spokesman said the operation was conducted in different areas and the police arrested 28 accused, including Haseebur Rehman, Naveed Masih, Iqbal Hassan, Ghulam Abbas, Abu Bakr Siddique, Ali Ahmed and Aien Khan, in different raids. The police also recovered three vehicles, 17 motorcycles, cattle, batteries and Rs 709,000 from the accused. The official said nine pistols were also recovered and the police had registered separate cases against them.