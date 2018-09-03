Mon September 03, 2018
BR
Bureau report
September 3, 2018

Tree plantation drive carried out across KP

PESHAWAR: The tree plantation campaign was launched across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday as part of 10 billion tree drive announced by the federal government.

Majority of the public sector educational institutions in the provincial capital remained opened on Sunday and the students and teachers took part in the tree plantation campaign. Commissioner Shahab Ali Shah opened the campaign by planting a sapling at Shaheed Hasnain Sharif Government Higher Secondary School No 1, Peshawar City. At the University of Peshawar, senior officials of the district administration joined hands with the university officials to kick off the plantation drive. They planted saplings at different lawns and other places in the university to formally launch the campaign. Almost all educational institutions remained open and different activities pertaining to tree plantation took place there. The PTI government has been very keen on the plantation of trees in the province and the country. During its five-year previous rule in the province, a record number of trees were planted in the province under ‘Billion Tree Tsunami’ project.

