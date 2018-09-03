Mon September 03, 2018
National

I
INP
September 3, 2018

PM House luxury cars to be auctioned on 17th

ISLAMABAD: The federal government would auction the vehicles of the Prime Minister’s House on Sept 17, it emerged on Sunday.

A total of 102 vehicles including bulletproof cars would be auctioned as a part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s austerity initiative. The cars that will be auctioned include eight BMWs three cars of 2014 model and three 5000cc SUVs and two 3000cc SUVs of 2016 model. Twenty-eight Mercedes Benz of 2016 model will also be auctioned. Two of the 28 cars are 4000cc bulletproof vehicles.

In the auction 40 Toyota cars would be sold which include a 2004 Lexus, a 2006 Lexus SUV and two 2004 Land Cruisers. Other vehicles to be auctioned include eight Suzuki cars, five Mitsubishi vehicles, nine Hondas and two jeeps. The cars will only be sold if a suitable bid is made. Earlier, sources had informed that the cars that will not be auctioned will be used by the cabinet division especially for the commute of foreign guests. In his first address to the nation Prime Minister Imran had emphasised cost-cutting for the govt expenditure. As part of the cost cutting initiative he had announced the auction of surplus PM House vehicles.

