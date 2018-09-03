Mon September 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit

Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit
Off to a bumpy start

Off to a bumpy start
Public projects

Public projects
The exiled

The exiled
Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan
Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report

Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report
‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’
Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue

Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue
100-day plan is primary target: Imran

100-day plan is primary target: Imran
Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

National

A
APP
September 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sh Rashid kicks off ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign in Pindi

RAWALPINDI: Railways Minister Sh Rashid kicked off ‘Plant for Pakistan campaign’ in Rawalpindi Division Sunday while over 5000 saplings were planted at the green belt of Koral Chowk, Expressway.

The minister addressing the participants said the citizens particularly youth should come forward to play their role and make the campaign a success. He said, “we have decided to establish four nurseries each in seven divisions of Pakistan Railways”. We are going to establish three nurseries soon in Rawalpindi Division in Jhelum, Malikwal and Rawalpindi with the help of sponsors from private sector, he added.

He further said the railways would kick off its plantation drive on September 7 from Margalla Railway Station where nearly 10 kanal piece of land would be covered and saplings will be planted there. We will make all out efforts to make the environment healthier, he added. He said, “we would plant saplings on both side of the railway track till its last boundary as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to save the environment from pollution and make the country green.

He offered the private parties that they can get railways land for establishment of nurseries. He said strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the timber mafia and the theft of trees would not be tolerated as the government believes that protection of trees is also its responsibility. Earlier, addressing the participants, PHA Director General Saif Anwar informed that PHA has planted nearly 25,000 saplings at various points during this season. He said saplings have also been planted in 58 graveyards of the city with the help of the community. All the saplings were provided by the private sector and NGOs, he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha
As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis

As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis
Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem

Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports
After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande

After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday
Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time