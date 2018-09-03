Sh Rashid kicks off ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign in Pindi

RAWALPINDI: Railways Minister Sh Rashid kicked off ‘Plant for Pakistan campaign’ in Rawalpindi Division Sunday while over 5000 saplings were planted at the green belt of Koral Chowk, Expressway.

The minister addressing the participants said the citizens particularly youth should come forward to play their role and make the campaign a success. He said, “we have decided to establish four nurseries each in seven divisions of Pakistan Railways”. We are going to establish three nurseries soon in Rawalpindi Division in Jhelum, Malikwal and Rawalpindi with the help of sponsors from private sector, he added.

He further said the railways would kick off its plantation drive on September 7 from Margalla Railway Station where nearly 10 kanal piece of land would be covered and saplings will be planted there. We will make all out efforts to make the environment healthier, he added. He said, “we would plant saplings on both side of the railway track till its last boundary as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to save the environment from pollution and make the country green.

He offered the private parties that they can get railways land for establishment of nurseries. He said strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the timber mafia and the theft of trees would not be tolerated as the government believes that protection of trees is also its responsibility. Earlier, addressing the participants, PHA Director General Saif Anwar informed that PHA has planted nearly 25,000 saplings at various points during this season. He said saplings have also been planted in 58 graveyards of the city with the help of the community. All the saplings were provided by the private sector and NGOs, he added.