Islamabad rape case: culprits booked as medical report confirms sexual assault

ISLAMABAD: The Capital police Sunday registered a rape case against four men after a medical report confirmed sexual assault on the complainant, Geo News reported. The alleged culprits - including two guards associated with a private security company and two employees of the CDA - confessed to the heinous crime after their arrest. The suspects blackmailed a 22-year-old girl by threatening to level allegations of ‘indecency’ against her. The identities of only two of the four suspects involved in the sexual assault - gardener Shiraz Kiyani and guard Murad Khan - were revealed. One of the two men, who confessed abusing the survivor, later, identified the spot of crime to the police as well. The girl, who was allegedly assaulted, stated to the police that it took her days to come out of the shock and finally decided to approach the Margalla Police. The victim added she brought the matter on record so that no other woman could fall prey to these ‘monsters’, and wanted the culprits to be punished for their crime.