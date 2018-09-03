Tree plantation campaign begins in Punjab

FAISALABAD: Like other parts of the country, a mass tree plantation campaign was started at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad in collaboration with a hotel where saplings were planted at the Laboratory Higher Secondary School for Boys on Sunday.

UAF Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa and general manager of the hotel Saqib Ahmad planted saplings. Addressing the participants, Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa said that being an old and largest university of the South Asia, the UAF would assist the government organisations in a way to make the country greener place of the globe. He said that the varsity was a vibrant community of 40,000 students, faculty and staff that would make a big difference in planting thousands of saplings along the canals banks across the county. He told that during the recent months, the UAF experts had successfully planted one million moringa trees across the country. Dr Randhawa told that the Billion Tree Tsunami of the KP was a successful story recognised at national and international levels. He emphasised that monitoring of plants was very important with plantation. He urged the youth and the university staff to collectively plant trees for creating awareness about benefits of forests and to increase forest cover in big cities of the country. The focus would be to plant species according to area and weather conditions, he added. He informed that the varsity would plant saplings in the names of those soldiers who had sacrificed their lives for the country on September 6. Prof Dr Shahzad Maqsood Basra said that his team had distributed 1.0 million moringa trees across the country and vowed to gear up the government campaign with the help of thousands of volunteers. Principal Officer of Schools Prof Dr Khalilur Rehman, PO Public Relations Prof Dr Jalal Arif, manager marketing of the hotel Muhammad Yaseen and others were also present.

TOBA TEK SINGH: A world record has been set with the plantation of 16,000 saplings in just 42 seconds in Kamalia forest on Sunday in connection with the countrywide plantation day.

Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Khawar Shahzad said that previously the record was 10,000 trees plantation in three minutes set by the Forest Department in the biggest forest of Punjab - Changa Manga.

More than 4,000 people from all walks of life, including students, government officials, policemen and volunteers, took part in the drive. He said different varieties of saplings, including Shisham, Jaman, Neen, Bair, Sunmbal and Alstonia were planted. He said the Forest Department staff had strictly been directed to take care of each sapling planted and water them regularly.

BUREWALA: Civil society members and journalists have established a camp on College Road to provide free saplings to the people under the ‘Green Burewala Movement’. Under the campaign, 37,000 plants would be given to the masses free of cost. The coordinators of the programme Asghar Ali Javed, Sajjad Hussain Bukhari, Syed Zahid Hussain, Nadeem Mushtaq Ramay, Adeel Mukhtar advocate, Abdul Latif and others informed that the programme was financed by Sheikh Shahzad Mubeen while 20,000 saplings had been provided to the locals, schools and colleges for plantation. The coordinators told that 37,000 saplings would be planted during the next few days.

PAKPATTAN: Deputy Commissioner Noman Yousaf on Sunday planted saplings at the Government High School Urban Area. The DC said that trees were must for clean atmosphere. District Education Officer Rana Shabbir, District Information Officer Syed Suleman Hussain, Muhammad Tariq, Muhammad Ramazan and others were also present. Meanwhile, ADC-G Ali Arshad inaugurated a tree plantation campaign at the Government Higher Secondary School Chak Bedi.

OKARA: Trees not only provide oxygen, bring barren lands back to life but also purify the sub-soil water for human drinking. This was said by Shehroz Ali advocate during a local Think Tank meeting held here on Sunday. The meeting participants said there were some kinds of plants which killed water-logging and there are some other plants like Eucalyptus which brought an end to barrenness. They suggested the government to not only plant trees but also plant fruit trees.