Officer held for misuse of powers

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a grade-17 officer for involvement in corruption and misuse of powers here on Sunday.

Reportedly, accused former town officer Qalab-e-Abbas was involved in construction of commercial buildings in Aroop Town without obtaining the No Objection Certificate (NOC), which caused huge loss to government exchequer. On public complaints, the ACE had registered a case against him in 2015.

After investigation, allegations levelled against him were proved and he was arrested during a raid.

MAN CRUSHED TO DEATH: A man was crushed to death by a car on Noshera Road on Sunday.

Reportedly, Abdul Hameed of Baghbanpura was crossing the road when a speeding car hit him. As a result, he was injured. He died on way to the DHQ hospital.