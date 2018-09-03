MNSUA launches new degree programme

MULTAN: The Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) has launched a four-year new programme, BSc Agro Industrial Engineering Technology, with an aim to respond growing need of technical experts in ginning, flour mills, rice, ghee, sugar mills, poultry processing units and some other sectors.

These private sectors had been being running without degree holders and qualified technical experts for a long time. The private industry was facing troubles to trace technical hands to run modern machines, improve efficiency and promote the best quality eatables. After a thorough survey and infrastructure working, the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture decided to launch the new degree programme.

Dr Alamgir, a teacher of the MNSUA, visited various industrial units in different cities, including Lahore and Gujranwala. The new programme was not taught in any other university, said Director ORIC Dr Zulfiqar while talking to APP. He added that it was purely a need-based programme. He said that many industrialists and educationists lauded the initiative of the MNSUA. He said that agro industries had potential to provide employment to the rural population not only in farming but also in off-farm activities such as handling, packaging, processing, transporting, and marketing of food and agriculture products.

“There are clear indications that agro industries are having significant global impact on economic development and poverty reduction in both urban and rural communities,” he said.

Dr Zulfiqar said that the main industries for job placement, internship and research opportunities were feed mills, rice mills, sugar mills, seed processing industries, flour mills, ginning mills and some others. Similarly, the curriculum of the new programme was designed after interviews of different industrialists and academia.

He remarked that the admissions were open for the new programme and candidates could contact the MNSUA for information.