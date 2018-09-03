Mon September 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit

Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit
Off to a bumpy start

Off to a bumpy start
Public projects

Public projects
The exiled

The exiled
Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan
Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report

Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report
‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’
Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue

Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue
100-day plan is primary target: Imran

100-day plan is primary target: Imran
Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

Top Story

MR
Monitoring Report
September 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Shaheen Air brings back 216 stranded pilgrims

KARACHI: Shaheen Air first Haj flight carrying 216 pilgrims, who were stranded in Madina for two days, landed in Karachi early Sunday, Geo News reported. A day earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority had granted a special permission to Shaheen Air International to operate flights from Saudi Arabia as part of its Haj operation. The permission came after 350 pilgrims were stranded at the Madina airport as CAA refused to extend the airline’s regular public transport licence. On Friday, CAA had asked the airline to instead arrange flights of alternative airlines for the return of pilgrims. The aviation authority had said the airline’s public transport licence, which is renewed every three months, expired on August 30. “There is no aircraft available on the airline’s inventory,” it added. CAA also said the airline has outstanding dues of Rs1.4 billion and legal action is being taken against it. Further, the Authority advised passengers to remain cautious in their dealings with the airline. Following this, a Shaheen Air spokesperson said they had to cancelled a scheduled flight to bring back the pilgrims. CAA had ensured earlier that there will be no hurdle in bringing back the pilgrims, he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha
As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis

As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis
Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem

Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports
After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande

After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday
Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time