Inspected sub jail, not hospital, says CJ

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday said that his visit to the private hospital was inspection of the sub-jail.

The CJP was responding to a question with regard to action against the Pakistan People's Party’s MPA Shajreel Memon, whose room at a private hospital was declared as sub-jail by the prison authorities.

While talking to journalists during his visit to the Karachi Gymkhana, the CJP said that cleanliness was seen in Karachi during his visit. Earlier, hearing an applications about recovery of missing persons, the chief justice observed that the Supreme Court has constituted a high-level recovery commission which comprises senior high-ranking officers of police and law enforcement agencies.

The CJP observed that the loved ones of petitioners will be soon recovered and directed the office to send the details of missing persons to the recovery commission for their prompt recovery.

The chief justice also visited the Pakistan Secretariat to inspect the land selected to erect the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry's new building.