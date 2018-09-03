Vela’s brace leads LAFC past Toronto

TORONTO: Toronto FC’s chances of defending their MLS Cup championship took a major hit after a 4-2 home loss to Los Angeles Football Club on Saturday night at BMO Field. The defeat drops Toronto nine points behind Montreal for the sixth and final postseason spot in the Eastern Conference. With only seven games remaining in its season, Toronto has virtually no margin for error if it is to avoid missing the playoffs a year after hoisting the MLS Cup. The win elevated LAFC to second place in the Western Conference, enhancing the expansion side’s chances of a playoff appearance in its first season of play.