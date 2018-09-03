Britain’s Hall leads Aussie Lee at LPGA Classic

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: Britain’s Georgia Hall birdied two of the last three holes to seize a two-stroke lead over Australia’s Minjee Lee after Saturday’s third round of the LPGA Portland Classic. The 22-year-old from England, who won her first major title at last month’s Women’s British Open, recovered from an opening bogey to fire a three-under par 69 at Columbia Edgewater Country Club.
