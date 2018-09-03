Islamabad dismissed cheaply in U-19 Cricket

ISLAMABAD: Bahawalpur’s Muzammil Khan (4-24) and Mohammad Hamza (4-13) bowled out Islamabad cheaply in the first innings of National Under-19 three-day event at National Ground Islamabad Sunday. In response to Bahawalpur’s 234, Islamabad were skittled out for 101 with Muzammil immaculate with his pace bowling while Hamza willy with his off break. Bahawalpur reached 119 for 8 in second innings when stumps were drawn for the second day. For Islamabad Zainul Abidin (4-34) bowled well while Ali Imran (41) was prominent scorer for Bahawalpur.

Score: Bahawalpur 234 in 83 overs (Ali Imran 78, Mohammad Junaid 47, Zainul Abidin 5-78) and 119 for 8 (Ali Imran 41, Zainul Abidin 4-34) Islamabad 101 all out in 57.5 overs (Zahid Iqbal 27, Muzammil Khan 4-34, Mohammad Hamza 4-13)