Mon September 03, 2018
Bureaucracy's Rotation Policy: First test of IK's resolve to uphold merit

Off to a bumpy start

Public projects

The exiled

Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report

'Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan'

Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue

100-day plan is primary target: Imran

Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

AFP
September 3, 2018

Sex scandal didn’t harm Japan’s Asian display: JOC

JAKARTA: The head of Japan’s Asian Games delegation said Sunday that a scandal involving basketball players caught paying for prostitutes had no negative impact on the country’s overall performance in Jakarta.

"It was unprofessional and unpalatable behaviour," Yasuhiro Yamashita told a news conference after Japan finished second behind China with 75 gold, 56 silver and 74 bronze medals.

"Their conduct betrays public confidence in the the athletes and sport as a whole," he added. "It was a huge shock to us and was a setback but I don’t think it had any negative impact overall. The rest of the players stepped up, and fought with great pride and gave everything for the shirt."

The four Japanese basketball players -- Yuya Nagayoshi, Takuya Hashimoto, Takuma Sato and Keita Imamura -- were sent home in disgrace after being spotted in a notorious red light district of Jakarta, and subsequently banned for a year.

Dressed in black suits at a press conference after their return home, Nagayoshi said he "could not imagine" playing basketball again after bringing the sport into disrepute. The incident came as a major embarrassment for Japan, which is preparing to host the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

