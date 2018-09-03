Zadran dropped from Afghanistan Asia Cup squad

KABUL: Afghanistan have announced a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup that starts on September 15 in the UAE. Sayed Shirzad, Munir Ahmad and Wafadar are the three uncapped ODI players while fast bowler Dawlat Zadran, who was part of the squad against Ireland but didn't play, misses out. Wafadar was named in Afghanistan's squad for the recently-concluded ODI series against Ireland but didn't get a chance. He's set to bolster a pace attack that also has Aftab Alam and Sayed Shirzad, the latter being a left-arm pacer to add to the variety.

Munir has been picked as a back-up for the opening batsmen and regular 'keeper Mohammad Shahzad. Sharafuddin Ashraf, the left-arm wristspinner who last played an ODI in March this year, has also been recalled. He's joined forces with Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb ur Rahman to form the spin quartet.

Afghanistan start their Asia Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on September 17. Squad: Asghar Afghan (c), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmat Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shinwari, Munir Ahmad Kakar (wk), Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Sharafudin Ashraf, Wafadar.