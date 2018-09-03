Injured Cremer ruled out of S Africa, BD tours

HARARE: Graeme Cremer, the former Zimbabwe captain, will miss the forthcoming tours of South Africa and Bangladesh after undergoing a knee surgery, Zimbabwe Cricket announced on Sunday. Cremer, who was sacked as Zimbabwe's captain after they failed to qualify for the World Cup, has been struggling with the knee problem for a period of time. He aggravated the injury during a preparation camp for the tours of Bangladesh and South Africa and underwent the surgery last week. "Following months of knee discomfort and pain, with conservative interventions failing to bring relief from the symptoms, Cremer finally went for knee surgery on the 23rd of August," national team physiotherapist Anesu Mupotaringa said. "The surgery went well and Cremer is now recovering well at home. We are looking at minimum six-eight weeks before he can return to action, which definitely rules him out of the South Africa and Bangladesh tours," he added. Meanwhile, Kyle Jarvis, Zimbabwe's pacer, who injured his bowling hand during the T20I tri-series game versus Pakistan, is undergoing rehabilitation and has joined the training camp. Solomon Mire, the all rounder, has made a complete recovery from his ankle injury. "Jarvis is recovering very well following his second operation on his fractured thumb in Cape Town.