Mon September 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit

Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit
Off to a bumpy start

Off to a bumpy start
Public projects

Public projects
The exiled

The exiled
Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan
Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report

Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report
‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’
Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue

Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue
100-day plan is primary target: Imran

100-day plan is primary target: Imran
Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

Sports

A
Agencies
September 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Injured Cremer ruled out of S Africa, BD tours

HARARE: Graeme Cremer, the former Zimbabwe captain, will miss the forthcoming tours of South Africa and Bangladesh after undergoing a knee surgery, Zimbabwe Cricket announced on Sunday. Cremer, who was sacked as Zimbabwe's captain after they failed to qualify for the World Cup, has been struggling with the knee problem for a period of time. He aggravated the injury during a preparation camp for the tours of Bangladesh and South Africa and underwent the surgery last week. "Following months of knee discomfort and pain, with conservative interventions failing to bring relief from the symptoms, Cremer finally went for knee surgery on the 23rd of August," national team physiotherapist Anesu Mupotaringa said. "The surgery went well and Cremer is now recovering well at home. We are looking at minimum six-eight weeks before he can return to action, which definitely rules him out of the South Africa and Bangladesh tours," he added. Meanwhile, Kyle Jarvis, Zimbabwe's pacer, who injured his bowling hand during the T20I tri-series game versus Pakistan, is undergoing rehabilitation and has joined the training camp. Solomon Mire, the all rounder, has made a complete recovery from his ankle injury. "Jarvis is recovering very well following his second operation on his fractured thumb in Cape Town.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha
As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis

As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis
Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem

Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports
After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande

After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday
Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time