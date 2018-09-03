Mon September 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit

Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit
Off to a bumpy start

Off to a bumpy start
Public projects

Public projects
The exiled

The exiled
Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan
Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report

Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report
‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’
Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue

Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue
100-day plan is primary target: Imran

100-day plan is primary target: Imran
Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

Sports

AFP
September 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Aussie Power passes Foyt for second on IndyCar pole list

LOS ANGELES: Australian driver Will Power passed IndyCar legend A.J. Foyt for second on the all-time series poles list Saturday by setting the qualifying pace for Sunday’s Portland Grand Prix. The 37-year-old Queenslander won his 54th career IndyCar pole position and fourth of the 2018 season by turning a top pole qualifying lap over the 1.964-mile Oregon road course in 57.3467 seconds. That boosted Power, this year’s Indianapolis 500 champion, out of a deadlock with four-time Indy 500 winner Foyt on the all-time pole list, pushing the Aussie 13 shy of Mario Andretti’s all-time record of 67 IndyCar pole starts. "To be up with names like Foyt, pretty special and humbling," Power said. "I need to catch Mario now. I don’t think that will happen. That’s a lot of poles. But, yeah, unbelievable. I would never have dreamed of being up there with names like A.J. Foyt." Andretti compiled his pole positions from 1965 to 1993, with 40 poles on ovals and 27 on road and street courses. Foyt won all of his poles on ovals from 1961 to 1981. Andretti won 24 times from the pole, Foyt 23. Power won his first pole in 2006, one of six he took in the ChampCar series before the merger with the Indy Racing League in 2008. Power has won 16 races from the pole and taken poles on 25 different IndyCar circuits. Gaining a point on series points leader Scott Dixon of New Zealand with the pole win, Power pulled within 67 points on the eve of the penultimate race of the season. Dixon will start 11th. The campaign ends in two weeks at Sonoma, California.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha
As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis

As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis
Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem

Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports
After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande

After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday
Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time