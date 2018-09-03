Folau back as Wallabies look for opening win

SYDNEY: Israel Folau has been rushed back into a revamped Australia squad for their upcoming Rugby Championship matches against South Africa and Argentina.

ACT Brumbies Player of the Year Rory Arnold as well as Queensland Reds pair Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Caleb Timu will also join the Wallabies squad. Folau, who missed the second round match against New Zealand last weekend, only ran on his injured ankle for the first time last Friday.

Although rated just a 50-50 chance of starting against South Africa in Brisbane next Saturday coach Michael Cheika rushed him back into the squad as the Wallabies search for their first win after back-to-back losses against the All Blacks. South Africa and Argentina have a win and a loss each after sharing the honours in their home and away matches. Arnold, who last played for Australia in the 2017 Rugby Championship, has been brought back into the fold following stand out physical performances in recent club matches. Paenga-Amosa and Timu both played against Ireland in the June Tests but did not appear against the All Blacks last month.