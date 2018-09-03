Mon September 03, 2018
September 3, 2018

Moeen promotion was a tactical decision: Buttler

SOUTHAMPTON: England vice-captain Jos Buttler said promoting Moeen Ali to number three in the second innings at the Ageas Bowl was a tactical move designed to capitalise on the all-rounder's good form.

Moeen, recalled to the Test team in this match for the first time this summer, scored an important 40 in the first innings batting at number seven and was coming into this game off a double hundred for his county, Worcestershire, against Yorkshire in the County Championship, batting at number three.

The move meant that captain Joe Root batted at number four, a position where he averages 13 runs more than when he bats at three, and Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Buttler all moved down one position in the order from the first innings to positions they are arguably better suited. Moeen, however, failed to make the most of the opportunity and was caught in the slips off Ishant Sharma for nine.

"It was a pure tactical decision after Moeen has been in such fantastic form in the last few weeks," Buttler explained after the day's play. "He bats at number three for Worcester and we felt he was playing so well that it was a nice move for him to bat at three. He was told last evening."

Buttler was coy when asked whether the move was a permanent one or a stopgap for this match but given England's batting frailties it is clear that Root, their most important batsman, must bat in his best position. He is known to prefer number four and with his far better record there, and the current inability of the openers to provide much protection for him when he is at three, Root may stay where he is.

"I'm not sure moving forward what will happen but tactically for today, it felt like the right decision," Buttler added. "I thought he [Root] batted fantastically well today. People will debate a lot where his best position is but it could be the matter of a difference of one ball so I don't think for a world-class player like Joe it affects him too much."

If he does stay at four, whether Moeen remains at three is yet to be seen. Although he bats there for his county, he is arguably more suited to batting lower down the order in Test cricket.

