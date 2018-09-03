Mon September 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit

Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit
Off to a bumpy start

Off to a bumpy start
Public projects

Public projects
The exiled

The exiled
Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan
Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report

Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report
‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’
Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue

Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue
100-day plan is primary target: Imran

100-day plan is primary target: Imran
Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

Sports

A
Agencies
September 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Gloucestershire, Kent complete wins

LONDON: Gloucestershire took little time to complete formalities on the final day in Bristol as they thrashed Leicestershire by a huge margin of 328 runs. Having already lost six wickets for just 117 by stumps on the previous day, the writing was on the wall for the visitors, who needed another 377 runs to fetch the unlikeliest of wins. After a little resistance, Callum Parkinson's wicket - first of the day - opened the floodgates.

Soon after, Mark Cosgrove, who had made a fighting half-century, was sent back to the pavilion by Ryan Higgins, who had already picked up a couple of wickets on the third day. Higgins then added one more to his tally while Ben Charlesworth ended Leicestershire's misery by picking up the final wicket to complete the massive win. Brief scores: Gloucestershire 202 (James Robert Bracey 76; Mohammad Abbas 5-30) & 402/4d (Chris Dent 214*; Neil Dexter 2-53) beat Leicestershire 111 (Gavin Griffiths 36*; Ryan Higgins 4-26) & 165 (Mark Cosgrove 52; Ryan Higgins 4-28) by 328 runs.

Derbyshire vs Kent: A timely four-wicket haul from Joe Denly helped Kent beat Derbyshire by six wickets on the final day. Trailing by 78 at stumps on day three, Derbyshire lost four more wickets before wiping off the deficit and from thereon, only one team appeared likely to win the contest.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha
As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis

As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis
Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem

Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports
After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande

After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday
Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time