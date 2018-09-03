Gloucestershire, Kent complete wins

LONDON: Gloucestershire took little time to complete formalities on the final day in Bristol as they thrashed Leicestershire by a huge margin of 328 runs. Having already lost six wickets for just 117 by stumps on the previous day, the writing was on the wall for the visitors, who needed another 377 runs to fetch the unlikeliest of wins. After a little resistance, Callum Parkinson's wicket - first of the day - opened the floodgates.

Soon after, Mark Cosgrove, who had made a fighting half-century, was sent back to the pavilion by Ryan Higgins, who had already picked up a couple of wickets on the third day. Higgins then added one more to his tally while Ben Charlesworth ended Leicestershire's misery by picking up the final wicket to complete the massive win. Brief scores: Gloucestershire 202 (James Robert Bracey 76; Mohammad Abbas 5-30) & 402/4d (Chris Dent 214*; Neil Dexter 2-53) beat Leicestershire 111 (Gavin Griffiths 36*; Ryan Higgins 4-26) & 165 (Mark Cosgrove 52; Ryan Higgins 4-28) by 328 runs.

Derbyshire vs Kent: A timely four-wicket haul from Joe Denly helped Kent beat Derbyshire by six wickets on the final day. Trailing by 78 at stumps on day three, Derbyshire lost four more wickets before wiping off the deficit and from thereon, only one team appeared likely to win the contest.