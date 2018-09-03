Mon September 03, 2018
Agencies
September 3, 2018

DRS set to be introduced in BPL 2019

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) governing council members held a meeting with the franchises at the BCB headquarters in Mirpur on Saturday (September 1) and decided to introduce the DRS in the upcoming edition scheduled to begin on January 5.

It was also decided that the players draft will take place on October 25. "There will be review [UDRS] in the BPL. Each team will have a review in every innings. There will be one foreign umpire in each match," said BPL member secretary Ismail Haider.

The tournament was initially slated to be played in October but will now get underway on January 5 owing to elections in the country in December. "Player draft will be held on 25th October,'' said Ismail. "Each team can retain up to four players. The name of the [retained] players must be submitted by the clubs within September,'' he added. "Each team can take two players from outside the draft. Everyone else will have to bought from the draft. The foreigners who have played BPL last time have to be drafted this year,'' Ismail confirmed. Ismail said that franchises can include two foreign players who are yet to be registered with stiff competition to get good players with few other tournaments during the same time. "The franchises can take two players from those who were not in the draft last time.

The January 5th date may be pushed for a day. There are many good quality players. Since there will be the national election this year, our date of play has been pushed back to January [next year],'' he said. "The other leagues will start at that time. As a result, it has been decided to take two unregistered players to fill the amount of players required by each team. It was also announced that Sheikh Shohel will be take up the position as acting chairman of BPL after the sad demise of Afzalur Rahman earlier this month.

