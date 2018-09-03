Mon September 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit

Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit
Off to a bumpy start

Off to a bumpy start
Public projects

Public projects
The exiled

The exiled
Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan
Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report

Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report
‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’
Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue

Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue
100-day plan is primary target: Imran

100-day plan is primary target: Imran
Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

Sports

AFP
September 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ronaldo Jr outshines dad with four goals on Juve debut

MILAN: Nothing is going right for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo since his summer move to Italian champions Juventus.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who lost out to Luka Modric for the UEFA Player of the Year award during the week, drew another blank for a third straight Serie A game on Saturday as he chases his first goal for his new club.

Liberated by his departure his former Real Madrid teammates have gone on a goal spree and now he has even been outshone by his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, who scored four goals in his debut for Juventus’s Under-9 team.

Wearing the number 7 of his famous dad, eight-year-old Ronaldo Jr scored a brace in either half in a 5-1 win against Lucento, watched by Ronaldo’s partner Georgina, according to media reports in Italy on Sunday.

Ronaldo has failed to score in his first three competitive games for Juventus, including Saturday’s 2-1 win at Parma with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa in the stands.

Real Madrid are not suffering following the exit of their record all-time goal scorer, earning three wins from three games after thrashing Leganes 4-1 on Saturday thanks to Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.

"Three more points! Good teamwork," Ronaldo tweeted after Saturday’s game in Parma as his team sealed maximum points from three games courtesy of goals by World Cup stars Mario Mandzukic and Blaise Matuidi.

"He (Ronaldo) played a great game, put in a lot of effort, but unfortunately he did not find the net," said Matuidi, who netted the winner.

"He wants to score and we’ll help him to do so, because he’s very important for this team." Coach Massimiliano Allegri added: "Italian football presents different problems and it takes time.

"He’s not getting the rub of the green at the moment either - the ball is not bouncing right for him or he’s shooting just off target. "We’ll all be fresher after the break and that’s when the real season starts. "The individual joys will come."

The 33-year-old’s next chance to break his duck will be in Turin against Sassuolo on September 16 after the international break. Ronaldo has been left out of European champions Portugal’s squad for the Nations League and friendly matches in the next week at his own request to focus on Juventus.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha
As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis

As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis
Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem

Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports
After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande

After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday
Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time