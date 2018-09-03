China’s $100m rugby competition plans stalled,

JAKARTA: Plans for China to get its first professional rugby competition as part of an ambitious $100 million investment have stalled, Alisports said Sunday. The bold proposals for rugby, currently a low-profile sport in China, were announced nearly two years ago by Alisports -- the sports arm of e-commerce giant Alibaba -- and World Rugby. They included professional men’s and women’s 15-a-side leagues as well as a national sevens programme, with the money to be spent over a period of 10 years, the two sides said in October 2016.