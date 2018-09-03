Olympics chief warns Indonesia

JAKARTA: Indonesia needs to keep its momentum and not fall into a "black hole" after the Asian Games if it wants to host the 2032 Olympics, IOC chief Thomas Bach said on Sunday.

Bach said Indonesia had the right ingredients to host the world’s biggest multi-sports event, following President Joko Widodo’s surprise announcement of a bid. The Southeast Asian country has defied expectations to hold a mainly smooth Asian Games, which has a bumper 17,000 athletes and officials, and 40 sports. "With the success of this Asian Games Indonesia has laid a very solid foundation for such a candidature," Bach, the International Olympic Committee president, said ahead of the closing ceremony. "You can see the ingredients are there, you see a young, enthusiastic nation. Passionate about sports, working with high efficiency in the organisation... so, I think it will be a very strong candidature."