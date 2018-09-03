Mon September 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit

Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit
Off to a bumpy start

Off to a bumpy start
Public projects

Public projects
The exiled

The exiled
Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan
Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report

Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report
‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’
Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue

Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue
100-day plan is primary target: Imran

100-day plan is primary target: Imran
Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

Sports

AB
Asher Butt
September 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Petra, Neeli De Malika, triumphant in Lahore races

LAHORE: Petra, Neeli De Malika, Manu Jutt, Kastoori, Black Secret, Generation, Aliza Star and New Pari claimed wins in their races dedicated to the shaheed soldiers of Pakistan here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

Out of the eight races scheduled in the names of Nishan-e-Haider bestowed officials, Major Shabbir Sharif, Major Muhammad Akram, Major Raja Aziz Bhatti, Sawar Muhammad Hussain, Pilot Officer Rashid Menhas, Captain M Sarwar, Major Tufail Mand Lance Naik M Mahfooz, half of them were won by the favoruites and the remaining half were upsets. In the opening race, MaIor Tufail Muhammad Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup, Petra was the winner while Baa Aytbar was second and Prince of Dubai was third. In the second race, Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup, Neeli De Malika was the winners, Baa murad was second and Push The Limits was third while Chun Punjabi was fourth.

In the third race, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup, Manu Jutt was winner, Raag e-Hina was second and Baa Rehmat was third. In the fourth race, Sawar M Hussain Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup, Kastoori was the winner, Minding was second and Sweet Sania was third. Helena slipped to third place. In the fifth race, Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup, Black Secret the winner, Sky Link was second and Satpara was third while Punjabi Style became fourth

In the sixth race, Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup, Generation was the winner, Speedo was second and Thrill & Chill was third while Eris was fourth. In the seventh race, Major M AkraM Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup, Aliza Star was the winner, Mitwa was second and Abdullah Prince was third while Don't Stop Me fourth. In the eighth race, Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfooz Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup, New Pari was the winner, Meri Sahiba was 2nd, Mazrat was third.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha
As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis

As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis
Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem

Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports
After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande

After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday
Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time