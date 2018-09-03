Petra, Neeli De Malika, triumphant in Lahore races

LAHORE: Petra, Neeli De Malika, Manu Jutt, Kastoori, Black Secret, Generation, Aliza Star and New Pari claimed wins in their races dedicated to the shaheed soldiers of Pakistan here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

Out of the eight races scheduled in the names of Nishan-e-Haider bestowed officials, Major Shabbir Sharif, Major Muhammad Akram, Major Raja Aziz Bhatti, Sawar Muhammad Hussain, Pilot Officer Rashid Menhas, Captain M Sarwar, Major Tufail Mand Lance Naik M Mahfooz, half of them were won by the favoruites and the remaining half were upsets. In the opening race, MaIor Tufail Muhammad Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup, Petra was the winner while Baa Aytbar was second and Prince of Dubai was third. In the second race, Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup, Neeli De Malika was the winners, Baa murad was second and Push The Limits was third while Chun Punjabi was fourth.

In the third race, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup, Manu Jutt was winner, Raag e-Hina was second and Baa Rehmat was third. In the fourth race, Sawar M Hussain Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup, Kastoori was the winner, Minding was second and Sweet Sania was third. Helena slipped to third place. In the fifth race, Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup, Black Secret the winner, Sky Link was second and Satpara was third while Punjabi Style became fourth

In the sixth race, Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup, Generation was the winner, Speedo was second and Thrill & Chill was third while Eris was fourth. In the seventh race, Major M AkraM Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup, Aliza Star was the winner, Mitwa was second and Abdullah Prince was third while Don't Stop Me fourth. In the eighth race, Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfooz Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup, New Pari was the winner, Meri Sahiba was 2nd, Mazrat was third.