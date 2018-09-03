Asiad disaster needs investigation: Samiullah

ISLAMABAD: Former Olympian and hockey legend Samiullah stressed the need to stage sports revolution following pathetic show in the Asian Games, saying hockey has been the worst hit as it “is dragged to a new low in recent years”.

Talking to The News Sunday, Sami said it was shocking to see Pakistan losing to low ranked Japan and then getting beaten yet again by India for bronze medal position.

“This is the worst ever performance by Pakistan hockey team in recent years in Asian Games. I am surprised to see a highly paid foreign coach running team affairs in such a raw and untidy manner. Watching Pakistan losing to Japan and then to India was a pain taking affair. Winning against amateur hockey playing nations holds no importance. In Asia just five countries take hockey seriously. We ruled the world for years and years and now we are nowhere in Asia-thanks to total mismanagement.”

The flying horse as he was usually was known during his playing era, Sami said he had yet to see positive results in international hockey in recent times “I have yet to see a single positive result in hockey at Asian or at world level during the past few years. Pakistan hockey has been dragged to a new low in these years. No one cares about the improvement and this is evident from the fact that no attempt has been made to build the future of this national game.” Samiullah said Pakistan team had hired foreign coach and trainer on heavy amount. “Look at Indian hockey. The team has beaten Pakistan almost every time during the last three years. India is being trained by a local Indian coach. Foreign coach hardly matters when the federation has got real vision. Pakistan foreign coach and even federation is good for nothing.”

Samiullah who was the linchpin of the Pakistan went on the gold medal winning spree at the Asian Games in late seventies and early eighties was also unhappy on overall Pakistan contingent performance. “It was possibly one of the worst overall performances Pakistan had put in at the Asian level. Mere four bronze-no gold or even no silver medal speak the volume of low performance.”

Pakistan won bronze each in squash, karate, athletics and kabaddi. The only silver lining is performance by Nargis who won bronze in karate thus giving a ray of hope to her colleague and other female athletes back home. “We have to look into the reason as why we have failed to repeat the overall performance that was there in 2010. Instead of improving, in recent times our performance has gone down,” he said.

Sami called on staging sports revolution in the country. “Now when a real sports icon Imran Khan is at the helm of affairs, I would request for initiating sports revolution in the country at all levels for to get better results in future. For that we have to look into the reasons of decline in all sports including hockey.”

The legend said he hardly knew about government grants for other Olympic sports but was well aware that hockey had been given enough money recently. “Hockey federation has been lucky enough to get things going financially during the last few years. Why the desired results are not there, we have to look into the reasons.”