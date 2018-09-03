Mon September 03, 2018
AFP
September 3, 2018

EU raps Guatemala for ‘step backward’ on corruption

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Sunday accused the Guatemalan government of President Jimmy Morales of taking a “step backward” by shutting down a UN mission investigating corruption in the central American country.

Morales said Friday he was not renewing the mandate of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) after it made a joint request with the state prosecutor’s office to lift his presidential immunity as part of a probe into campaign finances. “The decision by the Government of Guatemala not to renew the mandate of CICIG beyond 2019 constitutes a step backward in the consolidation of rule of law,” a spokesperson for the EU’s diplomatic arm said. “In the last ten years this body, set up on request of the Guatemalan Government, has made an important contribution to the fight against corruption and impunity,” the statement said.

