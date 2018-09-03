Mon September 03, 2018
Bureaucracy's Rotation Policy: First test of IK's resolve to uphold merit
Off to a bumpy start
Public projects
The exiled
Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan
Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report
'Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan'
Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue
100-day plan is primary target: Imran
Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

World

AFP
September 3, 2018

Microwave weapon suspected in mystery attacks on US diplomats

WASHINGTON: Doctors and scientists increasingly suspect attacks with unconventional microwave weapons as the cause of the mysterious ailments that have stricken more than three dozen American diplomats and their families in Cuba and China, The New York Times reported Sunday.

The victims reported hearing intense high-pitched sounds in their hotel rooms or homes followed by symptoms that included nausea, severe headaches, fatigue, dizziness, sleep problems and hearing loss.

A medical team that examined 21 of those affected in Cuba did not mention microwave weapons as a cause in a study published in March in the Journal of the American Medical Association. But its lead author, Douglas Smith, the director of the Center for Brain Injury and Repair at the University of Pennsylvania, told the Times that microwave weapons are now considered a main suspect and that the team is increasingly sure the diplomats suffered brain injury.

“Everybody was relatively skeptical at first,” he was quoted as saying, “and everyone now agrees there’s something there.” Neither the State Department nor the FBI has publicly pointed to microwave weapons as the culprit, and the Times said there were many unanswered questions as to who might have carried out the attacks and why.

After holding Cuba responsible for either carrying out the attacks or failing to protect American officials, the US in Sept 2017 recalled more than half of its staff from the embassy and expelled 15 Cuban diplomats from Washington.

