Mon September 03, 2018
World

AFP
September 3, 2018

Jordan’s Palestinian refugees fearful after US slashes aid

BAQAA REFUGEE CAMP: US President Donald Trump’s cut to funds for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees has sparked fears in Jordan’s largest refugee camp, where tens of thousands depend on its aid for survival.

“Our country is gone and now they’re coming after our livelihoods,” said Zeinab al-Ardaba, a resident of Jordan’s Baqaa camp.She is one of the nearly 119,000 Palestinian refugees living in the sprawling camp just north of the capital Amman, where snaking narrow alleyways are strewn with rubbish and wastewater.

Her face lined with age and wrapped in a blue headscarf, the 78-year-old grandmother of five has lived in the camp since it was built after the Six Day War in 1967.

“How will Trump face God on judgement day?” she asked. “Where should we go? They’re even coming after our livelihoods in our camps... How are we supposed to pay for schools if we can’t even make ends meet?” Washington, which until last year was by far the biggest contributor to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), said Friday it would no longer fund the “irredeemably flawed operation”.

The US has backed Israel in accusing UNRWA of perpetuating the Middle East conflict by maintaining the idea that millions of Palestinians are refugees with a right to return to homes in what is now Israel.

For Palestinians, the right of return for the hundreds of thousands displaced in 1948 and 1967 — and their descendants — is central to their cause. While most of the Baqaa’s residents were displaced in 1967, when Israel took over the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, some are refugees twice over, having first lost their homes in the violence surrounding Israel’s creation in 1948. “Only God knows the difficult conditions we face in this camp... how we eat and live,” said Zeinab. “It’s hard to find work and many people are unemployed and have no money... live is difficult, very difficult.”

