Despite concessions, Russians protest pension reform law

MOSCOW: Thousands of people across Russia joined protests on Sunday against government plans to raise the pension age, despite recent promises by President Vladimir Putin to soften the unpopular measure. Sunday´s protests show that the proposed policy remains a politically sensitive issue for the government despite concessions offered by Putin in a televised address on Wednesday. During the speech, Putin took personal responsibility for the reform for the first time and described it as a financial necessity. He ended his address by asking the Russian people for their understanding. Around 9,000 people gathered just a couple of kilometres (1.5 miles) from the Kremlin, according to White Counter, an NGO that counts participants at rallies, but Moscow police put the numbers at 6,000. Many carried the red flags and banners of the principal organiser of the protest, the KPRF Communist Party. A large banner reading “We do not trust United Russia”, Putin´s ruling party, was held up by the crowd and featured a drawing of a red fist punching the white polar bear logo of Putin´s party.