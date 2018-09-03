Mon September 03, 2018
September 3, 2018

Xi reiterates reform commitment

BEIJING: China is still determined to reform and wants to work with all parties to build an open world economy, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday, reiterating Beijing’s message amid a bitter trade war with Washington.

The two countries have been rolling out a series of tariffs on each other’s exports as Donald Trump’s administration seeks to tackle a range of issues from the large trade imbalance with China to forced technology transfers.

China has criticized the US for resorting to protectionist and unilateral measures and says it will keep opening up its economy, providing a fair and transparent environment for foreign businesses. Meeting UN Secretary-General António Guterres in Beijing ahead of a major China-Africa summit, Xi made no direct mention of the trade tensions with the US, referring instead to “unilateralism and protectionism rearing its head”.

“China’s determination to fully deepen reforms will not change,” China’s Foreign Ministry paraphrased Xi as telling Guterres. “We are willing to use practical actions to drive all parties to jointly adhere to trade liberalization and facilitation and build an open world economy,” Xi added.

