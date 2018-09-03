Mon September 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit

Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit
Off to a bumpy start

Off to a bumpy start
Public projects

Public projects
The exiled

The exiled
Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan
Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report

Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report
‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’
Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue

Pak-Afghan FMs agree to resolve Jalalabad Consulate issue
100-day plan is primary target: Imran

100-day plan is primary target: Imran
Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

Bushra Imran has nothing to do with DPO Pakpattan transfer, Sohail Waraich lays bare facts

World

AFP
September 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

China culls 38,000 pigs as swine fever spreads

BEIJING: More than 38,000 pigs have been culled across China, state media said Sunday, as the world’s largest pork producer scrambles to contain an outbreak of African swine fever. The disease has been discovered in five Chinese provinces, the official Xinhua news service reported, quoting statistics from the country’s ministry of agriculture. China reported its first case of the disease in August in northeast Liaoning province. Since then the disease has moved south, with cases discovered as far as 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) away, raising concerns it could infect pig farms across the country. Although the virus has continued to spread, a spokesman for the agriculture ministry said it is “generally under control,” Xinhua reported. Last week, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization warned the disease could spread to other parts of Asia. African swine fever is not harmful to humans but causes haemorrhagic fever in domesticated pigs and wild boar that almost always ends in death within a few days. There is no antidote or vaccine, and the only known method to prevent the disease from spreading is a mass cull of the infected livestock. Beijing said an emergency plan had been launched and control measures taken to halt the spread of the disease. The FAO warned in May of the risk of the spread of African swine fever from Russia. Around half of the world’s pigs are raised in China, and the Chinese are the biggest consumers of pork per capita, according to the FAO.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha
As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis

As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis
Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem

Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports
After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande

After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday
Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time